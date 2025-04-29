Jaspinder Narula, ‘Taare Hain Baarati’ singer, honoured with Padma Shri

At a prestigious ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Awards, one of India’s highest civilian honours, to several distinguished individuals who have made exceptional contributions across various fields. This year’s honourees span a wide spectrum of disciplines, from art and music to cinema and devotion. Among the recipients was singer Jaspinder Narula, who received the Padma Shri for her immense contribution to Indian music.

Narula, whose voice has graced countless iconic tracks, is best known for her memorable songs like “Tare Hain Barati” from the 1997 film ‘Virasat’, as well as “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” from the film of the same name.

With a career spanning decades, Jaspinder Narula has been a beloved figure in the Indian music industry, lending her vocal talents to a variety of hit tracks.

Also receiving the Padma Shri was Bhai Harjinder Singh, a revered Raagi and Shabad singer, recognised for his significant role in spreading Sikh devotional music.

His work in preserving and promoting this important aspect of Sikh culture has earned him admiration and respect.

The ceremony also saw superstar Ajith Kumar honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema. Known for his roles in blockbuster films like ‘Mankatha’, the actor’s work in Tamil cinema has earned him a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim.

Ajith’s achievement received celebration from his manager, Suresh Chandra, who shared heartfelt congratulations on social media, expressing pride in the actor’s remarkable journey. Ajith’s recognition at the ceremony was a proud moment for his team, as they hailed the actor as a “Pride of India.”

The Padma Awards, presented annually on the eve of Republic Day, celebrate the exemplary efforts of individuals in various fields. This year, President Murmu approved 139 Padma Awards in total, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards.

The Padma Awards ceremony also had a distinguished audience, with the presence of key political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who lauded the achievements of the honourees.