Jasmin and Gippy explore the city of Amritsar as they promote their film Honeymoon

Closer to the release date, the team of ‘Honeymoon’ is on a promotional spree! The lead couple flew down to Amritsar, Punjab, and took an amazing tour while promoting the film.

Directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra, ‘Honeymoon’ produced by Bhushan Kumar has already generated a lot of buzz with its trailer. The film starring Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin is a rollercoaster family film that has everything from romance, to comedy, and drama all in one!

There is no better to start your day other than to seek the blessing of god; first thing in the morning Gippy and Jasmin visited the divine Golden Temple. Both of them expressed just how surreal the feeling was since both of them are from Punjab.

After soaking in the peaceful atmosphere there, they went to a local market that was full of mouth-watering local delicacies like samosas, pakoras, jalebi, and whatnot! The two foodies were in high spirits as they tried one local treat after another and snapped some really adorable pictures as well.

Certainly, no Punjabi meal is completed without a glass of cold lassi! Gippy Grewal suggested a place that was his personal favorite and even though they claimed to have eaten too much, they couldn’t bring themselves to resist a cold glass of sweet lassi.

Following this, they visited the students of a college who had organized a mela. Undoubtedly, Gippy and Jasmin had a blast with the fans. While Jasmin expressed that it felt like she was reliving her childhood, Gippy added how this brought up fond memories he had with his family and friends.

Gippy and Jasmin surely seemed to have had a fun time in Punjab filled with nostalgia and all things exciting. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Honeymoon’ starring Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal and directed by Amarpreet GS Chabra releases on 25th October 2022. The fun-filled romantic family movie shows how a Punjabi family of 13 tags along with a newly married couple for their ‘Honeymoon’.