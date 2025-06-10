Meghalaya seeks apology after honeymoon murder breakthrough: State leaders, tourism stakeholders slam media for tarnishing image

In the wake of a dramatic breakthrough in the high-profile murder of Indore honeymooner Raja Raghuvanshi, voices are growing louder in Meghalaya demanding a public apology — not just from the bereaved families, but also from sections of the media and social media users who defamed the state.

The 30-year-old groom was found dead under mysterious circumstances shortly after arriving in Meghalaya with his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi for their honeymoon.

On Tuesday, Meghalaya Health Minister and senior BJP leader Alexander Laloo Hek applauded the state police for solving the case within a week, revealing that Raja was allegedly killed in a premeditated murder plotted by his wife, Sonam (24), who surrendered after three men from Madhya Pradesh were arrested.

“The truth has come out, and Meghalaya Police deserve full credit,” said Hek. “The families of Raja and Sonam must now issue a public apology for painting the state in a bad light. Their allegations, along with irresponsible media coverage, hurt the dignity of our people and the reputation of Meghalaya as a peaceful tourist destination. If they fail to apologise, we may have to consider legal action for defamation.”

Tourism stakeholders echoed the sentiment, stating that the unfounded suspicions directed at Meghalaya and its people threatened to damage the hard-earned image of the state as a premier travel destination.

Larsing Ming Sawyan, president of the Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum, said, “The last few weeks have been agonising. Wild speculation, especially by some national media channels and social media influencers, projected Meghalaya as unsafe. Now that it’s clear the crime was orchestrated by outsiders, we expect a sincere apology.”

Alan West Kharkongor of the Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum also slammed the media narrative that vilified the local population. “Such baseless accusations not only hurt sentiments but also have economic consequences. We expect accountability from the media and the families involved.”

Tour Operators’ Association of Meghalaya president Banlum Blah said, “Our brand — Meghalaya as the ‘Scotland of the East’ — has taken a hit. But we are hopeful this vindication will help restore confidence among domestic and international tourists.”

The Meghalaya Police launched a swift investigation after Raja was found dead in the early days of June.

Following intense tracking and interrogation, three men from Madhya Pradesh were arrested, and Sonam later surrendered to authorities. Police sources suggest that a suspected extramarital affair and a financial motive, including Raja carrying gold jewellery, could have been behind the murder.

Police are currently on the lookout for one more suspect believed to be involved in the crime.

Known for its lush landscapes, living root bridges, majestic waterfalls, and the pristine village of Mawlynnong — dubbed Asia’s cleanest — Meghalaya draws lakhs of tourists each year. The state has positioned itself as a beacon of sustainable and rural tourism in the Northeast, and local stakeholders fear this case might have briefly dented that perception.

With the facts now emerging and the narrative turning, Meghalaya’s leaders and tourism voices are united in their demand — those who jumped to conclusions must apologise.

“The state is not just geography, it is its people, its pride,” said Hek. “And that must be respected.”