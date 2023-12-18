Ananya Panday’s childhood poetry delights fans

In a heartwarming display of nostalgia, Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday unveiled a delightful childhood video on her Instagram today, December 18. The clip, reminiscent of innocent days, captures Ananya reciting a charming poetry that has fans gushing over her undeniable cuteness.

The endearing footage features a young Ananya, brimming with enthusiasm, as she shares a delightful verse. “I had a little monkey who used to climb a tree. He took a little coconut and threw it down at me. My monkey was so wrong, I didn’t know what to do, I put him in my motor car and drove him to the zoo,” she gleefully recites. Behind the camera, her mother Bhavana Pandey showers her with praise, exclaiming, “Very good.” However, the moment takes a humorous turn when Ananya takes a little tumble, prompting Bhavana to inquire, “Who pushed you?” With a sweet smile, Ananya playfully responds, “Nirvaan Panday.”

The innocence and genuine joy radiating from Ananya’s childhood antics have melted the hearts of her fans, who flooded the comments with adoration. Sharing the delightful video, Ananya captioned it, “Enthu cutlet from day 1” accompanied by a frog emoji, capturing the essence of her spirited personality.

As fans eagerly await the release of Ananya’s upcoming film, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” where she stars alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, the actress continues to connect with her audience by generously sharing glimpses of her endearing past. Known for treating her followers to adorable childhood videos and pictures, Ananya Panday once again succeeds in spreading joy with this recent poetic recitation.

In a world often marked by fast-paced developments and intense news cycles, Ananya’s nostalgic throwback serves as a refreshing reminder of the simple joys of life. As she navigates her burgeoning career in the film industry, Ananya Panday remains grounded, endearing herself to fans not just through her on-screen performances but also by embracing and celebrating the playful spirit of her youth such as this poetry.