‘Jai Hind, Jai Sindh’: New film to spotlight Sindhi heroism during partition

Following the success of hits like “Luv U Alia” and the acclaimed “Shakeela,” which captivated audiences on digital platforms, producer Sammy Nanwani and Sammy’s Magic Cinema are gearing up to release their next big project. Their new film, “Jai Hind, Jai Sindh,” is slated for an Independence Day debut in 2026 and promises to be a stirring patriotic drama.

“Jai Hind, Jai Sindh” aims to honor the indomitable spirit of the Sindhi people during the tumultuous period of India’s Partition. Nanwani is excited about the film’s potential to resonate with audiences on a profound level. “Our previous films have received an incredible response, and we’re thrilled to present a story that connects deeply with our cultural heritage and historical roots. This film will not only shed light on the heroic tales of the Partition era but also weave a compelling love story set against this backdrop.”

The film will delve into the personal and collective struggles of the Sindhi community during one of the most significant events in Indian history. It will portray their journey of resilience and hope amidst the chaos of Partition. “Jai Hind, Jai Sindh” is not just about historical events but also celebrates the vibrant legacy and enduring spirit of Sindh, a region with a history spanning over 5,000 years.

The film promises to combine a powerful narrative with rich historical context, offering audiences a blend of emotional depth and cultural pride. As anticipation builds for its release, “Jai Hind, Jai Sindh” is positioned to be a landmark film that captures the essence of a community’s struggle and triumph during a pivotal time in history.