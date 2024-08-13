Kangana Ranaut reveals ‘Emergency’ poster; Trailer out Aug 14

Kangana Ranaut has just unveiled a striking new poster for her eagerly awaited film, ‘Emergency’, along with the announcement of its trailer release date. The poster features Ranaut in her role as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, flanked by an impressive cast including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and Milind Soman.

Ranaut shared the poster on X, emphasizing the film’s focus on a dark chapter in Indian democracy. She captioned it, “Witness the Darkest Times of Democratic Indian History & the Lust For Power that almost burned down the Nation! #EmergencyTrailer out on August 14. The Explosive Saga of The Darkest Chapter of Indian Democracy #Emergency Unfolds In cinemas worldwide on September 6.”

The trailer for ‘Emergency’ will drop on August 14, 2024, generating further anticipation for the film’s premiere. The political drama, directed by Ranaut herself, is set to explore a turbulent period in India’s history and promises a gripping portrayal of the era. Scheduled for a global release on September 6, 2024, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including the late Satish Kaushik, ‘Emergency’ is expected to offer an intense narrative, underscored by Ritesh Shah’s screenplay and Sanchit Balhara’s music. As the film delves into this critical historical moment, it aims to capture both the gravity and complexity of the era.