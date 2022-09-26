Jackky Bhagnani’s upcoming RVD’s soulful creation ‘Raaz’ creates buzz

Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music has been coming up with some really amazing songs one after the other and now they are here with the title of their upcoming heart-touching melody by RVD, a soulful creation ‘Raaz’.

It’s a melodious song by an Indie rap artist, RVD that evokes his potential lover to become his secret as that way she’ll go down to the grave with him and stay with him forever.

The song captures a glimpse of feelings that brings a boy close to the emotions of his lover encapsulating his zest for involving her in his life a secret that will stay with him for life.

Jotting down his deepest emotions learn from his life, RVD beautifully communicates through his art in music a feeling of true happiness that can only be appreciated and enjoyed in privacy as the unconditional bond they share is completely sacred which the world won’t understand as they’re not in our shoes.

Moreover, the artist in a true sense, RVD is an artist who’s been given all the love by the world but battles and deals with his own loneliness by making music, he talks about how he has learned ‘you can’t be lonely if you’re comfortable being alone’ in the process, and through only music, he can express these thoughts.

He is an artist who makes modernized music with a blend of cultural touches in Urdu and Punjabi languages, which makes him stand out from the general crowd.

RVD, is an Indie rap artist from Kolkata, West Bengal who’s been making much sound on the east side. Performed alongside pan India artists like Mohit Chauhan, Dino James, Zareen, Kayan, Gully Gang, etc.

With tracks like ‘Riha’ and ‘Iteyhaas’ which have done extremely well, RVD has even caught a lot of attention and traction in the general crowd and the gaming world on a pan-India basis.

Meanwhile, Jjust Music made it to the headlines for it’s first PAN India music video Mashooka starring bold and quirky Rakul Preet. The song turned out to be a huge success and was received well by the audience.