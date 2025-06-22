Rakul Preet Singh opens up about what brought her and Jackky Bhagnani closer

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were recently awarded the ‘Fit India Couple Award’ by the Ministry of Ayush, marking a heartfelt recognition of their shared commitment to health and wellness.

The duo, known for their active lifestyle and social media glimpses into their fitness routines, participated in the Fit India Cult Yogathon in Delhi on Saturday. This event saw more than 2,000 attendees come together to celebrate International Yoga Day.

Rakul, clearly moved by the moment, shared videos and photos from the event on Instagram. Among them were clips of the couple performing yoga side by side, radiating harmony and focus.

The images were followed by their proud acceptance of the Fit India Couple Award, presented during the Yogathon held in the presence of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

In her post, Rakul wrote, “Celebrated #WorldYogaDay today with the Hon’ble Sports Minister @mansukhmandviya ji in Delhi amidst 2,000 people. Extremely grateful for being awarded the #FitIndiaCouple award by @ministryofayush and @fitindiaoff.”

It was her next words that added a personal touch: “Fitness for @jackkybhagnani and me is a way of life. It’s what brought us together, and being recognized for that is truly special.”

She used the moment not just to celebrate but to inspire. “We really hope that all of you take small steps toward a fitter you. Because the only place you truly live in is your body,” she wrote.

Earlier, the actress reflected on the broader significance of the award, saying, “It’s a huge honor to be named the Fit India Couple and to be part of this incredible movement initiated by the Sports Ministry and Government of India. Fitness doesn’t need to be complicated. Yoga, for example, requires no equipment or fancy setups—it’s something anyone can do at home.”

Jackky Bhagnani, too, shared his personal journey during the event. His transformation from 150 kg to a fit and active lifestyle is well-documented.

“I used to weigh 150 kg, and today I’ve brought that down to 75 kg. It’s not just about physical change but also mental clarity. Being here for the Yogathon and seeing the Sports Minister himself lead by example—with initiatives like ‘Sundays on Cycle’—is incredibly motivating,” he said.

The couple’s shared love for fitness has become a strong foundation in both their personal and public lives.