Dino Morea reveals shocking reason behind his breakup with Bipasha Basu

Love stories in Bollywood are often as dramatic off-screen as they are on-screen. One such tale is that of Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu, whose sizzling chemistry in the 2002 horror hit ‘Raaz’ captivated audiences. However, behind the scenes, their real-life romance was falling apart.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Dino Morea revealed that he was the one who decided to end the relationship with Bipasha Basu.

The breakup happened while they were shooting ‘Raaz’, making the situation even more emotionally intense. “To be honest, it was me who was breaking up with her because we had some issues. She found it very tough, and I saw her every day on set, and she was upset,” Dino shared.

Imagine going through heartbreak and having to face your ex every single day — that too while working together. For Dino and Bipasha, this emotional rollercoaster played out in front of the cameras.

“It was tough because we had spent a lot of time together, and then we were suddenly separated. While that was happening, we also had to work together. We were upset, but we had to go separate ways,” Dino admitted.

Despite the heartbreak, Dino acknowledges that time was the ultimate healer. “Time heals everything, and we became the best of friends after that. That moment was very tough—emotional, full of rage—but time improved it,” he added.

Fans of the iconic ‘Raaz’ couple may have rooted for them to work things out, but destiny had other plans. While their romance ended, Dino and Bipasha eventually found peace and friendship after the emotional storm passed.

On the professional front, Dino Morea is set to entertain audiences once again in ‘Housefull 5’. Meanwhile, Bipasha is happily married to actor Karan Singh Grover, and the couple recently welcomed their daughter, Devi.