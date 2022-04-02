Isha Koppikar Narang to kickstart new project on Gudi Padwa.

Actress Isha Koppikar Narang, who is known for her work in, ‘Pinjar’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum’ and ‘Don’, will be celebrating a working Gudi Padwa.

The Marathi festival marks the new year and she will ring in the year by traveling to Mussoorie for a business trip and to start her new project. She maintains that the best way to start the new year is with lots of work on the plate.

Sharing her plans for the day, Isha said, “Gudi Padwa has always been a very significant day for me. And while I celebrate it in my little way, this year I chose to do what I love the most – kickstart a new project. I believe the best way to start the new year is on a working note, because that’s how I wish my entire year to be.”

For her, starting the new year on a working note is to seek more from the universe. “So this is my way of telling the universe to get me lots of work on the acting front. I wish health and happiness to all my loved ones, have a great year ahead. Thanks to the government this is good news that covid restrictions will be lifted & we will be celebrating our new year after 2 years, this is a good and positive start of the year.”

On the work front, Isha will be seen in two web shows & two feature films.