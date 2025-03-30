Hindu New Year 2025: Wishes to spread the spirit of prosperity

Ugadi 2025 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with family and friends
Celebrate Ugadi 2025 with heartfelt wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp statuses to share with family and friends. Spread joy and prosperity this festive season.
To celebrate the new year with your loved ones, we have curated a list of wishes you can share this Hindu New Year 2025.
The Hindu New Year is known by many names across various states. Often called Chaitra Navratri in North India, it is celebrated as Gudi Pawda in Maharashtra. While Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka mark the day as Ugadi, the Sindhi community celebrates it as Cheti Chand. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu rings in the day as Puthandu while Manipur celebrates it as Sajibu Nongma Panba. This year, the Hindu New Year 2025 is on March 30.
While the world rings in the New Year on January 1 as per the Gregorian calendar, several Indians also celebrate the New Year as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Also called the Vikram Samvat, the new year marks the arrival of the month of Chaitra. To celebrate the new year with your loved ones, we have curated a list of wishes you can share with them.
A new year brings new opportunities, new hope, and new determination. It is a day to look forward to fulfilling wishes and working hard towards one’s goals. With the arrival of the new year, we also look back to the past year and express gratitude for health and wealth for us and our loved ones.
Statesman wishes all its readers a very happy and prosperous new year 2025.
