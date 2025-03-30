Hindu New Year 2025: Wishes to spread the spirit of prosperity

The Hindu New Year is known by many names across various states. Often called Chaitra Navratri in North India, it is celebrated as Gudi Pawda in Maharashtra. While Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka mark the day as Ugadi, the Sindhi community celebrates it as Cheti Chand. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu rings in the day as Puthandu while Manipur celebrates it as Sajibu Nongma Panba. This year, the Hindu New Year 2025 is on March 30.

While the world rings in the New Year on January 1 as per the Gregorian calendar, several Indians also celebrate the New Year as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Also called the Vikram Samvat, the new year marks the arrival of the month of Chaitra. To celebrate the new year with your loved ones, we have curated a list of wishes you can share with them.

Hindu New Year 2025 wishes:

Wishing you and your family happiness, prosperity, and good health this Chaitra Navratri. May this Gudi Padwa fill your lives with laughter, love, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very happy new year. The new year brings new beginnings. May this new chapter bring you all the happiness and prosperity you wish for. Hoping for your goals to turn into reality this year as we celebrate new beginnings with Ugadi. May the Nav Varsh fill your life with the best of health, wealth, and goodness. Wishing you and your family a very happy new year. May you step into the new year with new opportunities and the light keeps shining bright for you, always. Wishing you a very happy new year. New year, new spirits, new opportunities. I pray you find all that you have been wishing for, this new year. May the new year bring you more strength and resilience. Wishing you health, wealth, and prosperity. Happy New Year 2025.

A new year brings new opportunities, new hope, and new determination. It is a day to look forward to fulfilling wishes and working hard towards one’s goals. With the arrival of the new year, we also look back to the past year and express gratitude for health and wealth for us and our loved ones.

Statesman wishes all its readers a very happy and prosperous new year 2025.