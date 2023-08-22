“Is Aakhri Sach Based on a True Story?”

The official trailer for ‘Aakhri Sach’ has been unveiled. The series boasts a gifted cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra, among other notable names. Drawing inspiration from the Burari deaths, an incident that resonated beyond Delhi to grip the entire nation, the series delivers a gripping narrative.

The show takes inspiration from the 2018 Burari Death Case that occurred in Delhi.

Under the skilled direction of Robbie Grewal and penned by Saurav Dey, “Aakhri Sach” emerges as the fresh Hotstar Special series, set to unveil its mysteries on August 25, 2023. The narrative unravels around a family grappling with a string of homicides, concealing numerous enigmatic tales that demand probing by an officer whose very foundation trembles upon the revelation of truth.

Kriti vij mentioned “So ‘Aakhri Sach’ is a fictional story with fictional characters inspired by a real event which went down in history as one of the most bizarre and horrifying cases. The show follows the crime investigation that uncovers complex events and dynamics of a family. My role in the show is that of a girl called Anshika who is part of this family. She is someone who has a 9 to 5 job at a company. Along with that, she is also in the process of getting married to someone she has met through an arranged marriage set up.”

This series takes its roots from an actual incident in India that sent shockwaves across the globe upon its exposure. As the show approaches its release, it is poised to stir the very souls of its viewers, much like the original event did. This anticipation makes it one of the most eagerly anticipated series of our time.

The series’ trailer presents a narrative rooted in actual events, indicating its adaptation from the Burari deaths incident. This grim occurrence saw more than 10 family members meeting their demise one after another in the same location. Beneath the surface lies a perplexing enigma, necessitating the acumen of a brilliant investigator to untangle.

Upon Officer Anya’s entrance into the case, portrayed by Tamanna Bhatia, the enigmas and hypotheses surrounding the family’s tragic deaths become apparent. However, as the officer delves deeper, the process of deciphering the intricate puzzle only grows more complex by the day. At this juncture, frustration begins to mount for the officer, resulting in her becoming entrapped within the confines of the town.

The trailer unfolds with Tamannah waking up from a sweaty nightmare, a foreboding introduction to the morning that ushers her into the investigation of these baffling incidents. The case centers around a grim discovery: 11 lifeless bodies suspended from the ceiling of a building. These casualties span three generations of a closely-knit family.

Adding to the enigma is the repeated appearance of the number 1, evident in the alignment of windows, doors, and the fatalities themselves, all aligned with the number 11. This factor escalates the challenge for the officer as she attempts to unearth the origins of the case, plunging deeper into the heart of the mystery.

As the series unfolds, we’re left in suspense, pondering what the next turn of events will be, how the intricate puzzle will ultimately be deciphered, and who the true perpetrator behind these haunting occurrences might be.