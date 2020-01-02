The Citizen Amendment Act and the furor that the bill has created across the country inspired veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra to remake his debut film, Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin.

On New Year’s Eve, Sudhir Mishra took to his official Twitter handle to announce his next project.

“I am going to remake my first film ! The students of today are the trigger . It won’t be exactly the same though,” he tweeted about it.

Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin starred Manohar Singh, Habib Tanvir, B. M. Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Sushmita Mukherjee and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles and earned Mishra the Best Debut Film at the 34th National Film Awards.

The film revolves around three school friends now old men, who are travelling by train from Bombay to Rajpur for the centenary celebration of their boarding school.

On reaching their journey, they are confronted by political skirmishes, which remind them of their days in student activism and decisions taken against their conscience.

Fans are excited for the film since the announcement was made and have been retweeting about it ever since.