‘Inside Out 2’ shatters box office: becomes the biggest opening film of 2024

After nine years, Disney finally released the sequel to the 2015 hit animated film, ‘Inside Out.’ The second installment of the film hit theaters on June 14 and reportedly smashed box office records left, right, and center. The animated Hollywood film has amassed the biggest opening collection not only in the U.S. but also overseas.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney and Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2′ shattered records by grossing $155 million domestically in its opening weekend. This makes it the biggest Hollywood film of 2024 to date, outpacing major titles including ‘Dune 2’ and ‘Godzilla x King: The New Empire’.

Globally, the film has racked up an impressive $295 million, setting a new record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for an animated film. The film has also proven its mettle at the Indian box office. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, ‘Inside Out 2’ has amassed INR 7.4 crore in three days of release. It grossed INR 1.5 crore on its first day of release, witnessing significant growth on day 2 and day 3, collecting INR 2.65 crore and 3.25 crore respectively.

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, the sequel to the 2015 film revisits the story of Riley, now 13, navigating the complexities of adolescence in San Francisco. The film introduces new emotions – Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy – adding more layers to the protagonist’s character.

Apart from its commercial success, the film has also received glowing reviews from critics. It has garnered a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 8, further adding to its list of achievements.

Featuring an ensemble cast including returning voices Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan, alongside new additions Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adele Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman.

Given the film’s success in its opening weekend, accompanied by glowing fan reviews and critical admiration, it is expected to perform significantly well in the coming weeks. With its engaging storyline, it wouldn’t be surprising if the film bags multiple accolades in the animated category.