Farah Khan episode from Samay Raina show goes viral amid India’s Got Latent controversy

YouTubers Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia are facing serious legal trouble over their show ‘India’s Got Latent’. The controversy erupted after a viral clip from the show featured Allahbadia making a highly inappropriate joke involving a contestant and their parents. The remark sparked massive outrage online, leading to multiple FIRs being registered against both Raina and Allahbadia.

The Supreme Court has now intervened, directing Raina to remove all existing episodes of the show and prohibiting him from releasing any new content until further notice.

Despite the ban, an unreleased episode has surfaced online, adding fuel to the fire. The leaked clip features guest judges Farah Khan, Uorfi Javed, and Tanmay Bhatt alongside Samay Raina.

In the video, Samay Raina touches feet of Farah Khan as a greeting, prompting her to playfully threaten him.

This particular episode also saw Uorfi Javed storming out in protest. She later took to Instagram to explain her reasons, accusing a fellow participant of slut-shaming and verbally abusing her. “I think I missed the memo—nowadays, people think it’s cool to abuse or slut-shame someone for views. The guy who abused me wasn’t even joking; he got genuinely mad when I called him out for faking a disability,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia has received summons from the National Commission for Women (NCW) on March 6. The top court, while denouncing his comments as vulgar, has also ruled that there will be no further FIRs against him for this controversy.

However, legal troubles continue as there are multiple cases against him and others involved in the show, including comedians Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, with cases pending in both Mumbai and Guwahati.