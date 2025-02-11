India’s Got Latent: Past problematic remarks resurface, including ‘Kya body count hai?’

The reality show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, has found itself at the center of controversy once again. The show, known for blending ‘comedy’ with talent evaluation, has been accused of promoting misogyny, ableism, queerphobia, and casteist humor.

While it markets itself as an edgy and unconventional talent competition, many believe it often crosses the line into offensive territory.

One of the latest uproar began after content creator and fashion icon Uorfi Javed revealed why she walked out of the show. In a series of Instagram Stories, she expressed her frustration over the toxic environment.

“I think I missed the memo—apparently, it’s now ‘cool’ to abuse someone or shame them for views,” she wrote. Uorfi recounted an incident where she received personal attacks, including assumptions about her personal life. She also mentioned being verbally abused on stage after questioning a contestant who was pretending to have a disability.

This isn’t the only instance where the show has faced backlash. In another episode, a panel of guest comedians casually asked a contestant about her “body count,” sparking outrage online. Viewers slammed the segment as inappropriate and degrading.

Despite repeated criticism, India’s Got Latent continues to draw in millions of viewers, with Raina’s YouTube channel boasting over 7.4 million subscribers.

The show’s unapologetic approach has made it popular in certain circles, but it has also highlighted how humor in mainstream Indian entertainment often comes at the expense of marginalized communities.

One of the most disturbing instances involved a comedian named Santosh Patra, who made crude jokes about people with disabilities. Instead of calling him out, the panel applauded his so-called ‘comedy.’

This pattern of enabling problematic humor has led many to question the ethical responsibility of content creators with massive influence.