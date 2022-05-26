Indian documentary ‘All That Breathes’ gets a special screening at Cannes

‘All That Breathes’, an Indian documentary by the Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen, got a special screening at the film festival on Monday. The documentary saw a stellar reception from the audiences at Cannes for justifying beautifully a very sensitive issue of air pollution.

The documentary film is about Delhi’s air pollution. This is the film’s victory lap as it was first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022 where it won an award – the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize.

The film revolves around two brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad who take up the task of treating injured birds.

The 90-minute long film is Sen’s second directorial after the acclaimed 2016 ‘Cities of Sleep’, which was about the homeless scouting for places to sleep in the capital.

The film’s synopsis reads – In one of the world’s most populated cities, the kite brothers operate a makeshift bird hospital in their tiny basement. The brothers treat thousands of black kites each month because these fascinating birds are rejected from established bird hospitals as their predatory meat diet is seen as non-vegetarian. As environmental toxicity and civil unrest escalate, the relationship between this Muslim family and the neglected kite forms a poetic chronicle of the city’s collapsing ecology and rising social tensions.

‘All That Breathes’ and Pratham Khurana’s short film ‘Nauha’ in Le Cinef (a competition for film schools) is India’s only cinematic representation at the main festival.

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which kick-started on May 17, concludes on May 28. Cannes is one of the most notable film festivals in the world and the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently underway. Besides Indian celebrities on Canne’s red carpet, six films from the country which got their premieres at Cannes were the matter of talk.

Check out the entire lineup for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2022: