Nawaz celebrates birthday with friends in Cannes, ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ maker Pa Ranjith pays surprise visit

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is a part of the Indian contingent at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, recently celebrated his birthday at the film fest for the seventh time.

The actor has been a regular face at the prestigious film festival. Nawaz’s birthday party was organized by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

Farooki is the director of Nawaz’s upcoming American-Bangladeshi-Indian drama film ‘No Land’s Man’, which deals with themes of fascism and the identity crisis. The birthday party was also attended by New York-based writer Aseem Chhabra, who also shared the pictures on his Instagram, and also Indian filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who is known for helming films like the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Kabali’, ‘Kaala’ and the historical sports action film ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’.

Taking to his Instagram, Aseem Chhabra shared the pictures from the gathering as he wrote in the caption, “More Indian celebrity sightings @festivaldecannes_official. A small birthday party for @nawazuddin._siddiqui hosted by the Bangladeshi filmmaker @farooki_mostofa and a surprise guest, the terrific Tamil filmmaker @ranjithpa (sic).”

Nawaz recently walked the red carpet at the opening of the 75th Cannes Film Festival along with members of the Indian film fraternity like R. Madhavan, A.R. Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, and Shekhar Kapur, and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Sports, Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur.

India is the ‘Country of Honour’ at Cannes this year as the country’s 75th year of independence coincides with the inception of the Cannes Film Festival, which is counted as one of the big three film festivals in the world.