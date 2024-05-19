Kiara Advani stuns in pink-black gown at Cannes Women in Cinema Gala

Kiara Advani stole the spotlight at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner during the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival, captivating attendees with her elegance and style.

The Bollywood star’s presence created a buzz across social media platforms, with fans and admirers gushing over her stunning appearance. Kiara graced the event in a breathtaking off-shoulder silk gown blending shades of pink and black, adorned with a striking pink bow at the back, adding a touch of glamour to the evening.

Her choice of attire was perfectly complemented by a chic high bun hairstyle, along with accessories including a necklace and black lace gloves, exuding sophistication from head to toe.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The gala served as a tribute to six remarkable women, Kiara Advani being one of them, acknowledging their significant contributions to the cinematic world. The official Red Sea Film Twitter account shared glimpses of the event, emphasizing the importance of celebrating female storytellers and their groundbreaking achievements.

Kiara’s journey at Cannes has been nothing short of extraordinary, with her fashion statements resonating on the international stage. Before gracing the Women in Cinema Gala, she made heads turn at the Red Sea Film Festival in an eye-catching orange bodycon outfit, emanating glamour and poise.

Furthermore, Kiara wowed attendees in an ivory crepe-back satin dress featuring a daring thigh-high slit, designed by none other than Prabal Gurung. With statement earrings and heels adding the finishing touches, Kiara effortlessly commanded attention with her refined yet understated style.

As the 77th Cannes Film Festival progresses, Kiara Advani continues to be a fashion icon, setting trends and inspiring fashion enthusiasts around the world. With her impeccable sense of style and grace, she remains a prominent figure on the international stage, leaving a lasting impression at every event she attends.

The Cannes Film Festival, in its 77th edition, is ready to conclude on May 25, marking the end of yet another remarkable celebration of cinema and artistic expression.