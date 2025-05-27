Manoj Bajpayee, Saqib Saleem, and Akshay Oberoi to lead crime drama

Cinephiles can look forward to a tantalising crime thriller! Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem are coming together for a new project. The film will also mark the directorial debut of Ritesh Shah. He has penned hit titles like ‘Pink,’ ‘Airlift,’ and ‘Sardar Udham.’ Now, after a successful spree as a screenwriter, Shah is donning the director’s hat. Meanwhile, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is joining as the creative producer.

For Shah’s directorial debut, celebrated actor Manoj Bajpayee is teaming up with Saqib Saleem and Akshay Oberoi. The project hit production mid-April, and currently, they are filming in Bhopal. Mid-Day quoted a source revealing the details. “The three lead actors were recently spotted shooting in Bhopal. Through May and June, they are set to film across various parts of India. The movie is an intense thriller with twists, characteristic of Neeraj’s storytelling style. Neeraj is providing creative leadership and production support.”

Meanwhile, details of the title and the plot remain under wraps. Fans look forward to a riveting storyline promising adrenaline-boosting thrills. The ace team behind the project has elevated the stakes.

Manoj Bajpayee’s last project was ‘Despatch.’ The upcoming title is going to continue his stint with crime thrillers. Bajpayee boasts an impressive filmography of over 70 films and has bagged numerous accolades, including three National Awards. Bajpayee has starred in hits like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur, ‘Satya,’ ‘Pinjar,’ ‘Shool,’ and ‘The Family Man’ among others.

Meanwhile, Akshay Oberoi has time and again impressed viewers with his versatility. He has appeared in films like ‘Piku,’ ‘Fighter,’ and series like ‘The Test Case’ and ‘Selection Day.’

On the other hand, Saqib Saleem debuted with ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge.’ Over the years, he has created a space for himself in both films and OTT. He has appeared in hits like ‘Race 3,’ ‘83,’ and ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’

