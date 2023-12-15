If it’s not difficult, it’s not love, says Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy, who is the host of ‘Temptation Island India’, has opened up on the challenges within relationships on the show, saying the “reality has proven once again to be stranger than fiction.”

In the recent episode, viewers witnessed the emotional breakup of Arjun and Cheshta, juxtaposed with the united decision of Nidhi and Mohak to face the future together.

The upcoming episode promises to unravel the fate of Nishank and Chetna, and Gargee and Ronak, bringing clarity to the intricacies of their relationships.

Throughout the journey, the Queen of Hearts, Mouni has been an integral part of the show, providing insights and guidance alongside host Karan Kundrra.

Mouni said: “The temptations that once resided in the villas have now evolved into meaningful connections. Delivering the final verdict of love will not be an easy task. This show has transformed mere attractions into profound realisations about relationships. Sahi hi kehte hai, jo mushkil nahi hai, wo pyaar nahi hai (if it’s not difficult, it’s not love).”

She further emphasised: “I’ve witnessed individuals undergo significant transformations on the show, evolving into strong and self-assured personalities.”

“Simultaneously, many explored the depths of their connections to their fullest potential. I am genuinely intrigued to witness the unfolding chapters in the lives of these couples.”

“Reflecting on Temptation Island India, I must say, reality has proven once again to be stranger than fiction! The dynamics of relationships presented a roller coaster ride is beyond my expectations. We take pride in breaking toxic patterns and fostering positive changes in relationships,” added the ‘Naagin’ actress.

‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.