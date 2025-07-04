Idols by Day, Demon Hunters by Night: K-Pop Demon Hunters Sets the Charts on Fire

Behind the glamorous life of K-pop stars, carefully curated Instagram feeds, and synchronised dance moves lies the true reality of K-pop: a world of never-ending work schedules and the relentless pressure to be perfect. But what if, in an alternate reality, K-pop idols weren’t just fighting for fame but for their lives?

Enter the world of K-Pop Demon Hunters, a new animated musical that has captured not only the hearts of moviegoers and music lovers but also an ever-growing legion of K-pop fans. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and directed by Maggie Kang, the film is currently trending at No. 4 on Netflix India. Its official soundtrack debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, the highest-debuting soundtrack of 2025—a remarkable achievement for an animated feature.

Advertisement

Led by two fictional yet fiercely magnetic idol groups, Saja Boys and Huntrix, the film reimagines the glamour-soaked K-pop universe as a battlefield where idols secretly lead double lives as demon hunters. Not only are K-pop stans binge-watching, but Gen Z is equally hooked. Social media is ablaze with choreography clips from hit tracks like “Soda Pop” and “Golden,” songs that have also ignited global music charts. Saja Boys also made history by becoming the highest-charting male K-pop group in U.S. Spotify history, with their track ‘Your Idol’ peaking at No. 2 on the platform—surpassing even BTS’s record with ‘Dynamite’.

Advertisement

Industry powerhouses such as Teddy Park, known for his work with BLACKPINK, and Lindgren, a frequent BTS collaborator, lent their musical magic to the project. “Golden,” a track by the fictional girl group, Huntrix, recently climbed to No. 3 on Spotify’s U.S. chart. This isn’t just another passing trend; it’s evolving into a global pop-cultural moment, sweeping up fans from Seoul to Mumbai in its momentum.