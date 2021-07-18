As the summer season starts, we crave for our favourite flavour of ice cream. This is the best day to go for it, for July 18 is officially Ice Cream Day.

It was officially started in 1984 by then US President Ronald Reagan but now has become famous all over the world. More than two and a half decades later, Indian TV stars tell IANS what the day means to them.

“I was always a fan of chocolate flavoured ice creams as it always makes me smile, even on the worst days,” says Akansha Sharma of “Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai” on &TV.

She adds on about a special ice cream corner in Lucknow: “When I came to Lucknow, I was introduced to Gazal’s Cool Corner, one of the oldest shops. Their mango ice cream is widely popular as they source the fresh fruit from nearby mango farms, making it a locally produced ice cream. Bits of juicy mango are infused in the ice cream making it one of my preferred choices.”

Shubhangi Atre is fond of Kesar Pista but she still remembers the Kulfi from Indore that she tried long back.

“Indore’s Sarafa Bazaar is famous for its dual speciality of being gold souk during the day and a street haul for food at night. Right in the epicentre of this bustling market is Babulal Agarwal’s ice cream parlour that has the best kulfi ice cream in a glass. Since I have not visited Indore for a long time, I make do with kesar pista,” says Shubhangi.

Actor Yogesh Tripathi prefers a combination of ice cream and gulab jamun. “I like Indian sweets, from gulab jamun to ras malai. Wengers, a renowned hub for youngsters in Kanpur, introduced a delectable combination of vanilla ice cream and gulab jamun. It was a jugalbandi of hot and cold that I loved. To date, my mouth waters just by the thought of the flavours blending in. It is a must try when in Kanpur,” he shares.

Tanvi Dogra who stays in Mumbai can stand in queue to gorge on the ice cream sandwich, which is her favourite. She says: “I can often be found in South Mumbai at Rustom’s to get my favourite paan ice cream sandwich, which is a delightful treat and more than a flavour, it is their history and ambience that makes the experience better. It is located right by Marine Drive, which makes it a tourist spot, too.”

So, enjoy Ice Cream Day with your favourite flavour, the stars sure are!