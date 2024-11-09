‘I am a Hindu’ says Ektaa Kapoor

Addressing the media during the trailer launch event of her film “The Sabarmati Report”, producer Ektaa Kapoor stated that she is a Hindu. However, she clarified, “Being a Hindu means you are secular.”

When asked whether she was afraid of sending her upcoming film to the censor board, Ektaa responded, “Mujhe bilkul darr nahi tha because maine kabhi bhi life mein darr k kaam nahi kiya hai.” (“I wasn’t scared at all because I have never done anything in life out of fear.”) She further emphasized, “I am a Hindu, but being a Hindu means you are secular. I will never make a comment about any religion because I am a Hindu.”

The producer also responded to claims that she consulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her project, “The Sabarmati Report.” When asked if the team had consulted Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time of the incident depicted in the film, Ektaa clarified, “I am not associated with any wing. The only wing here is the wing of truth, and it’s the flight of that wing.”

The trailer for “The Sabarmati Report” was released on November 6, providing a gripping preview of the tragic events that unfolded aboard the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002, near Godhra railway station in Gujarat. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film stars Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey as journalists investigating the incident, with television actress Ridhi Dogra playing a pivotal role.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Kapoor wrote in the caption, “History is the witness, whether it is country or human, it takes care of it only after falling. No matter how long the period of lies is, only truth changes it! #TheSabarmatiReportTrailer out now.”

The project marks Massey’s first onscreen collaboration with Raashii Khanna.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, “The Sabarmati Report” is set to hit theatres on November 15.