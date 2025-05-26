Humare Ram: Ashutosh Rana’s riveting Ravan set to captivate Kolkata

Kolkata is in for a theatrical treat as Felicity Theatre brings its grand production ‘Humare Ram’ to the City of Joy on June 7 and 8.

With a dazzling lineup of film and theatre stars, never-before-seen scenes, and breathtaking effects, this stage spectacle promises to be much more than a play.

Spearheaded by acclaimed director Gaurav Bhardwaj, ‘Humare Ram’ reimagines the ancient tale of Ramayana in a fresh, contemporary style without losing its deep spiritual roots. The narrative begins through the eyes of Luv and Kush, the sons of Ram and Sita, as they confront their father with difficult questions about their mother.

What follows is a vivid retelling of the Ramayana through the celestial lens of Surya Deva. He reveals layers of love, loss, and redemption that have rarely been explored in such depth on stage.

The casting is nothing short of stellar. Bollywood veteran Ashutosh Rana steps into the formidable shoes of Ravan, bringing gravitas and complexity to the iconic antagonist. Rahull R Bhuchar plays the noble Lord Ram, while Danish Akhtar takes on the role of Hanuman, Tarun Khanna embodies Lord Shiva, Harleen Kaur Rekhi plays Sita, and Karan Sharma appears as Surya Deva.

But ‘Humare Ram’ isn’t just about powerful performances—it’s a feast for the senses. The show boasts original music by Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sonu Nigam.

Add to that mesmerizing choreography, vibrant costumes, and sophisticated stagecraft—including LED backdrops, aerial stunts, and high-tech visual effects—and you have a production that blurs the lines between theatre and cinematic experience.

For producer Rahul Bhuchar, the show is a labor of love. “We wanted to create something that connects the younger generation with the Ramayana. That too in a way that’s visually stunning and emotionally resonant,” he shares. “Ashutosh Rana’s portrayal of Ravan is not just dramatic—it’s deeply human. Combined with the voices of legendary singers, this is more than a performance; it’s a spiritual journey.”

‘Humare Ram’ has already wowed audiences in cities across India with packed houses and rave reviews.

Now, Kolkata’s theatre lovers have the opportunity to witness this unique spectacle live at Science City Auditorium. There are two shows each day at 2:30 PM and 7:00 PM.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow starting at ₹699.

Show details:

Venue: Science City Auditorium, Kolkata

Dates: June 7 & 8, 2025

Show timings: 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

Prepare to be moved, thrilled, and spiritually uplifted by the play!