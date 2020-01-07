Its the time to vacations. Hrithik Roshan proved so with pictures of a family vacation amidst snowy mountains.

His ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared pictures of their holiday on her official Instagram account.

Sharing the, Sussanne wrote, “The ‘Modern’ Family. 2 boys, A Mom and A Dad Cousins and brothers Sisters Grandparents Grand uncle n aunt And 2 friends… new bonds and a heartfull of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering 2020 here we come.. Processing our best while carving the slopes.”

The photographs give a glimpse of Hrithik, Sussanne, their tow kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

The War actor’s parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan along with his uncle Rajesh Roshan and sister Sunaina are seen in the snow-kissed pictures.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan married in 2000 and divorced in 2013 ending a 14-year old marriage.

Hrithik has been touted as the most profitable actor of 2019, as TOI reported with mega releases like War and Super 30, both completely different films and super-successful at the box office.

In an interaction with Anupama Chopra, Hrithik revealed the amount of hard work he had done for all his films which had now given him the “luxury of choice”, a luxury he has a lot of gratitude for.