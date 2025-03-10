‘Hospital Playlist’ spin-off ‘Resident Playbook’s teaser sparks nostalgia

The wait is finally over! After several delays, tvN has dropped the poster and teaser of ‘Resident Playbook.’ The drama is a spin-off of the hit medical drama ‘Hospital Playlist.’ The original drama not only emphasised the trials of medical professionals but also how they foster strong bonds of friendship. The doctors also have their own music band where they let their creativity loose. Promising another endearing watch, the spin-off introduces rookie ob-gyn residents who learn the ropes and form life-long connections.

On March 10, tvN finally unveiled the first teaser and official poster for ‘Resident Playbook’. The poster introduces the four first-year ob-gyn residents at Yulje Medical Centre’s Jongro branch. It features the name tags of Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung), Pyo Nam Kyung (Shin Si Ah), Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok) and Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji). As the release of the drama inches closer, fans wait to find out how the new set of doctors will navigate the demands of their profession while forming lasting friendships.

Advertisement



The short teaser opens with sending viewers into a nostalgic ride. It opens with a nod to the cast of ‘Hospital Playlist.’ In the title, Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kim Dae Myeung, brought the stories of Yulje Medical Centre to life. Soon, the text “Thank you to everyone who waited for us until now” flashes on the screen. The line is an acknowledgement to the delay in the spin-off saga. The teaser then moves to show glimpses of the new resident doctors who are going to start a new chapter of their lives. As the teaser progresses, the description, “The story of people who will become wise someday—begins now” appears.

Moreover, fans also remember the light-hearted moments of the first show with an endearing snippet from ‘Resident Playbook.’ A senior doctor calls out for Oh Yi Young. However, her fellow first-year residents pretend not to know where she is. Soon, it is revealed that Oh Yi Young is hiding behind a door. The moment from the upcoming show promises that while it will capture the nuances of their profession, the show will retain the signature charm and bonding portrayed in ‘Hospital Playlist.’

The slated drama will premiere in April 2025.

Also Read: Lee Se Young in talks to join Lee Jong Suk, Shin Min Ah, And Ju Ji Hoon for new drama