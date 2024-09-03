Honey Singh opens up on feud with Badshah and Raftaar

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Yo Yo Honey Singh shed light on the rift with fellow artist Badshah and his time with the influential music group Mafia Mundeer. The interview marked a rare moment of introspection for Honey Singh, offering insights into past controversies and future collaborations.

Mafia Mundeer, a collective that brought together some of the biggest names in Indian music, was founded by Honey Singh as a platform for artists to create and release music freely, without the constraints of formal contracts. However, tensions between Honey Singh and Badshah led to Badshah’s departure from the group in 2009. The conflict, it seems, was more personal than professional.

When questioned about his feelings towards Badshah, Honey Singh expressed that his displeasure was more of a personal nature. “Narazgi apno se hoti hai sir, parayo se thodi na hoti hai,” he said, which translates to, “Displeasure comes from those close to us, not from strangers.”

The interview also addressed a previous comment Honey made, where he allegedly compared Badshah to a “Nano” car, implying that he considered Badshah less impressive compared to himself. Honey Singh clarified this remark, explaining it was taken out of context.

He recounted a conversation with a journalist who asked for his opinion on Badshah’s rise in popularity. Honey Singh replied with an analogy, comparing the difference between a Rolls Royce and a Nano car, intending only to highlight a contrast rather than to belittle Badshah. “Maine sirf itni si baat ki thhi. Maine aur kuch diss nahi kiya thha,” he explained, meaning he only made a simple comparison and did not intend to insult Badshah or release any music against him.

Turning to future projects, Honey revealed his respect for Raftaar, another prominent figure in the Indian music scene. Honey Singh praised Raftaar for his journey from the streets to success, attributing his rise to a higher power rather than himself. “Mein Raftaar ki izzat karta hu kuynki woh street se utha hua talent hai aur maine usko uthaya nahi thha, uthaya upar waale ne,” he said, meaning he respects Raftaar for his talent that emerged from humble beginnings, and he merely recognized it rather than creating it.

Honey Singh also expressed interest in collaborating with other street-born talents such as Lil Golu and Ikka. He conveyed enthusiasm about working with them, should the opportunity arise, highlighting his appreciation for their authentic and grassroots origins. “Agar Raftaar, Lil Golu aur Ikka inke saath kaam karne ka mauka milega toh mei definitely zarur karunga,” he stated, expressing his willingness to collaborate if given the chance.