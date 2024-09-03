Son Pari cast reunites: A nostalgic trip down memory lane

Fans of the early 2000s Indian television show ‘Son Pari’ have been taken on a nostalgic journey with the recent reunion of the show’s cast. The popular fantasy drama, which aired from 2000 to 2004, was a staple in the childhoods of many, and the reunion has sparked a wave of memories for those who grew up watching the series.

The beloved characters from the show—Tanvi Hegde (who played Fruity), Mrinal Kulkarni, and Ashok Lokhande—recently got together, rekindling old memories and bringing back the magic that made ‘Son Pari’ so special. Tanvi Hegde, now grown up, shared their joyful reunion with fans on Instagram, posting a series of photos that captured the essence of their bond. In one of the images, the trio even recreated a pose from one of the show’s iconic posters, adding an extra layer of nostalgia for fans.

In her Instagram caption, Tanvi expressed her excitement at reuniting with her on-screen family. She acknowledged the fans’ curiosity about whether the cast still keeps in touch and whether they could ever see them together again. Tanvi wrote, “A lot of you asked if we meet, if we are still in touch and if you could get all of us together in one frame again, we made it happen for you! My literal parents on set and the bestest co-stars, this one is a trip down memory lane.”

The reunion photos quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comment section with requests for a sequel to ‘Son Pari’. “Please make Son Pari 2,” one fan pleaded, while another commented, “Childhood memories relived.” The joy of seeing the trio together after so many years was palpable, as fans reminisced about the show’s impact on their early years.

For those who may not know, ‘Son Pari’ followed the adventures of Fruity, a young girl who loses her mother at an early age. She unknowingly saves a fairy, who becomes her godmother and helps her navigate the ups and downs of life, including supernatural challenges. The show was a perfect blend of fantasy and life lessons, making it a memorable part of many childhoods.

Tanvi Hegde, who gained fame as Fruity, also made her mark as a child actress in several films, including ‘Champion’, ‘Rahul’, and ‘Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!’. The recent reunion has undoubtedly rekindled fond memories for her and countless fans of the show.