xXx 4: Will Jay Chou drop the beats while Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel drop the bad guys?

The ‘xXx’ franchise is getting set to make an even bigger international splash with its next installment, ‘xXx 4’. And this time they’re pulling out all stops to win over Asian crowds.

Following the screaming success of ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ in 2017 — which grossed almost half of its staggering US$346 million (approx. S$475 million) worldwide box office from China alone — the producers are doubling their bet on their formula.

They’ve enlisted none other than Mandopop heartthrob Jay Chou to co-star with Hollywood action hero Vin Diesel and Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone.

Chou’s inclusion isn’t a casting choice—it’s a power play. Respected for his genre-bending soundtracks and prior Hollywood films such as ‘The Green Hornet’ (2011) and ‘Now You See Me 2’ (2016), Chou has an established fan base that stretches across Asia and beyond.

In fact, don’t count on him not lending his voice to the ‘xXx 4’ soundtrack either. The filmmakers are said to be interested in infusing his musical wizardry into the movie, as he did in his previous Hollywood ventures when his songs featured alongside such legends as the Rolling Stones and Pharrell Williams.

Jay Chou isn’t merely a music celebrity—he’s a record-breaker. With more than 30 million albums sold, he is among the top-selling artists in Taiwanese history. His impact is profound: CNN once named him one of Asia’s 25 most powerful people, and the record for the most Golden Melody Awards earned by a singer.

Chou’s music videos on YouTube surpass those of any other Chinese artists, with a minimum of six videos hitting the 100-million-view threshold.

But Chou is not the only fresh face to enter the ‘xXx’ franchise. Chinese stars Zoe Zhang and Roy Wang are also coming aboard, adding yet more appeal for the film in the Chinese market.

D.J. Caruso will once again direct the film, which he directed last time around and has learned how to successfully combine turbo-charged action with global flair.

Joining the production as part of the investment team are the production banner of Jackie Chan, whose company is now joining the fold to invest in ‘xXx 4’.

Filming is likely to begin next year, with Chan’s inclusion hoped to generate even more credibility and buzz, particularly in Asia.