Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ gets a remake at Warner Bros

Matthew Lopez, the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance,” has been roped in to pen the remake of the late pop icon Whitney Houston film “The Bodyguard” at Warner Bros.

The upcoming movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner, reports variety.com.

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will serve as the executive producer.

Kasdan was the writer-producer of the original. Lin has been attached to the property since 2011, which has seen delirious speculation over the potential lead cast for years.

Names from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been floated. No cast has been set for LApez’s script at this stage.

“The Inheritance” premiered at London’s Young Vic in 2018, where it was hailed as “the most important American play of the century.” It transferred to the West End later that year, and opened on Broadway in the fall of 2019.

Lopez’s show has received the Olivier Award, Drama Desk Award, Evening Standard Theatre Award, London Critics’ Circle Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama League Award, GLAAD Media Award, WhatsOnStage Award and the South Bank Sky Arts Award.

He is the first American Latine writer to win any of these awards for best play.

His Off Broadway work includes “The Whipping Mana and “The Legend of Georgia McBride.”

Last year, he signed an overall television development deal with Amazon Studios.