Cissy Houston, gospel legend and Whitney Houston’s mom, dies

Cissy Houston, the celebrated Grammy-winning gospel and soul singer, has passed away at the age of 91 at her home in New Jersey, as reported by Variety. Her family confirmed that Houston was under hospice care due to Alzheimer’s disease in the final stages of her life.

Cissy, whose real name was Emily Drinkard, was a powerful figure in the music industry, leaving an indelible mark through her incredible vocal talent and her collaborations with some of the biggest names in music history.

Born on September 30, 1933, in Newark, New Jersey, she began her musical journey as part of the gospel group known as the Drinkard Four, a family ensemble that showcased her incredible talent from an early age.

Advertisement

Throughout her career, Cissy Houston lent her voice to legendary artists, including Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, and Dionne Warwick. She was a vital member of the Sweet Inspirations, a well-respected R&B group formed alongside notable singers Dee Dee Warwick and Doris Troy.

The trio was known for their breathtaking harmonies, and they backed numerous iconic artists during their heyday. Some of Cissy’s prominent contributions include vocals on tracks like Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Burning of the Midnight Lamp.” Their last performance was a memorable show in Las Vegas with Elvis Presley in 1969.

In 1970, Cissy released her debut solo album, “Presenting Cissy Houston,” which saw several successful records throughout the years. Her most recent work, “Walk on By Faith,” released in 2012, showcasing her unwavering dedication to her craft even into her later years.

Cissy’s contributions to music earned her critical acclaim, including her first Grammy Award in 1997 for the soul gospel album “Face to Face.” She followed this success with another Grammy in 1999 for her album “He Leadeth Me.”

Her family has expressed profound sorrow at her passing. Pat Houston, Cissy’s daughter-in-law, shared heartfelt words: “Our hearts are in pain and sadness. We lost the matriarch of our family. Mother Cissy was a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community.”

Pat highlighted Cissy’s remarkable legacy in music and culture, stating, “Her contributions are unparalleled. We are blessed and grateful that God allowed her to spend so many years with us. And for all the valuable life lessons she taught us. May she rest in peace alongside her daughter, Whitney, granddaughter Bobbi Kristina, and other cherished family members.”

Cissy Houston’s legacy extends beyond her music; she was the mother of Whitney Houston, the famed singer and actress who tragically passed away in 2012. The Houston family released a statement thanking fans for their outpouring of love and support during this challenging time, requesting privacy as they grieve their loss.