Wanda Sykes celebrates community and resilience at LGBTQ+ Critics Choice gala

Wanda Sykes made a powerful appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television. And, she didn’t just pick up a trophy, she delivered a message.

The veteran comedian and actor was honored with the Career Achievement Award, and she used her moment on stage to speak from the heart.

Showing up mid-tour (she’s currently performing across Europe with her stand-up show Wanda Sykes: Please and Thank You), Sykes made the quick trip just to be there, a gesture that didn’t go unnoticed.

In her acceptance speech, Sykes highlighted the strength and unity of the LGBTQ+ community. “I can’t think of a community that’s more loving than who we are,” she said. “We are just trying to love and exist, and then when you have people from the outside that’s attacking you for that… I think that’s what makes us stronger.”

She specifically called out support for trans people, saying, “We take care of each other… Love is stronger than hate. We gotta be prouder, we gotta be louder.”

Her words earned applause and nods from an audience full of creators, artists, and allies.

The event, held to celebrate both rising stars and established names in LGBTQ+ entertainment, was filled with emotional speeches and joyful moments.

Other honorees included:

– Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) with the Comedy Award

– Bridget Everett for the Ensemble Award with her ‘Somebody Somewhere’ cast

– Eric d’Arbeloff, Co-President of Roadside Attractions, received the Industry Leadership Award

– The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 got the Reality TV Award

– Niecy Nash-Betts earned the Groundbreaker Award for her work in ‘Grotesquerie’

– Tramell Tillman took home the Supporting Performance Award for his role in ‘Severance’

Sykes’ longtime friend and ‘Wanda Does It’ co-star Tim Bagley presented her award, and the two shared a heartfelt moment onstage.