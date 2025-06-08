Sydney Sweeney on ‘Euphoria’ season 3: “Cassie is even worse this time”

Sydney Sweeney is giving fans a tantalizing peek into what’s ahead for her character, Cassie, in the highly anticipated third season of ‘Euphoria’.

In a recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon, Sydney didn’t hold back describing Cassie as “crazy”, and hinted that things get even more intense this season.

“She’s even worse,” Sydney teased, leaving viewers curious and eager for more.

One of the biggest questions swirling around the new season involves Cassie’s future, especially after some leaked photos showed Sydney wearing a wedding dress, walking down an aisle emblazoned with intertwined initials “C” and “N.”

Fans quickly jumped to conclusions, guessing that the initials might represent Cassie and Nate, her on-again, off-again love interest played by Jacob Elordi.

When pressed about these wedding rumors, Sydney kept her lips sealed, offering only a playful, “I can’t confirm or deny.” She even joked the images “could be A.I.,” adding to the mystery and keeping speculation alive.

Sydney’s personal life has also drawn attention, as she announced her split from longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this year after seven years together. Despite that, she has stayed tight-lipped about how Cassie’s storyline will unfold in the new episodes.

Behind the scenes, production is already in full swing. Filming began in February, and fans can expect to see many familiar faces return alongside Sydney and Jacob. Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, and Colman Domingo are all ready to reprise their roles, maintaining the dynamic cast that has made ‘Euphoria’ such a hit.

Adding star power to season three, the show will also welcome special appearances from some unexpected names: Super Bowl champ Marshawn Lynch, international pop sensation Rosalia, and Hollywood icon Sharon Stone.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming head, JB Perrette, shared back in December that the new season is slated for a 2026 release, building anticipation among fans who have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the series.

Reflecting the excitement surrounding the show, Sharon Stone expressed her enthusiasm when joining the cast, calling the experience “thrilling” and praising creator Sam Levinson’s vision. She described the cast and crew as “profoundly moving” and said she felt “honored to be Euphoric.”