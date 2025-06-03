Hollywood stars rally behind LGBTQ+ youth, urge US to protect suicide prevention funding

A wave of Hollywood stars voices including Pedro Pascal, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Sabrina Carpenter have joined forces to urge the U.S. government not to cut $50 million in federal funding dedicated to suicide prevention support for LGBTQ+ youth.

The open letter, released during Pride Month, responds to reports that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services may slash all LGBTQ+ youth support services connected to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

This hotline, active since 2022, offers vital mental health assistance, especially to vulnerable queer and trans youth in crisis.

According to the letter, the 988 program has already helped connect nearly 1.3 million people with affirming, life-saving care. Removing its LGBTQ-specific resources, the signatories argue, would endanger countless lives.

“As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility,” the letter states. “We will not stay silent.” The message underscores that suicide among LGBTQ+ youth is not just a personal tragedy but a national public health crisis requiring continued federal support.

The call to action has been endorsed by a diverse lineup of public figures. Alongside Grande, Pascal, Lipa, and Carpenter are Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, Daniel Radcliffe, Orville Peck, Troye Sivan, Bob the Drag Queen, Nathan Lane, Kelsea Ballerini, and Dylan Mulvaney, among others.

Their unified message is simple: erasing this funding doesn’t just remove a line item from a budget—it pulls away a lifeline. The celebrities insist the U.S. must prioritize the well-being of its LGBTQ+ youth and recognize the importance of mental health infrastructure that affirms their identity.

With Pride Month underway, the timing of this appeal adds urgency. The open letter urges policymakers to consider the real-world impact of their decisions—not just on paper, but in the lives of young people struggling to survive.