Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker get married in Mexico

Love conquered the shores of Tulum, Mexico, as actress Vanessa Hudgens and professional baseball player Cole Tucker exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony. The couple, who delighted fans with their engagement announcement on February 9 via a shared Instagram post, solidified their commitment in a picturesque setting over the weekend.

Hudgens, 34, renowned for her role in High School Musical, and Tucker, a rising star in the world of professional baseball, delighted their inner circles with the news of their nuptials. The enchanting affair unfolded on the sandy beaches of Tulum, where a candid photo of the beaming bride, clad in a simple yet elegant white dress, emerged on X (formerly Twitter).

Adding fuel to the speculation surrounding the secret celebration, Hudgens’ former High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman shared a snippet on her Instagram Story, unveiling glimpses of a tropical paradise in Tulum. As fans pieced together the clues, it became evident that love had indeed blossomed under the Mexican sun for the newlyweds.

The love story of Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker began to unfold in November 2020, capturing the public’s attention when they were spotted hand in hand on the streets of Los Angeles. The revelation of their engagement in February 2021 was met with widespread joy, marking the official countdown to their walk down the aisle.

The couple’s connection, which originated from a chance encounter during a Zoom meditation group call, blossomed into a profound romance. Hudgens, sharing the serendipitous moment on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021, expressed, “I get on the Zoom, and I’m like, ‘Who is that?’ I found him, and we started talking.”

Demonstrating her proactive approach to matters of the heart, the actress admitted to making the first move by sliding into Tucker’s DMs. She recounted, “‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.” Their love story took a public turn when they made their red carpet debut in November 2021 at the premiere of Hudgens’ film Tick … Tick … Boom!

As the news of their marriage reverberates, fans and well-wishers eagerly await glimpses of the couple’s joyous celebration, embracing the charm and allure that Tulum brought to this chapter of their love story.