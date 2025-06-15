Tom Hardy expresses interest in visiting India, calls it a journey he’s yet to make

Hollywood’s versatile star Tom Hardy, known for his unforgettable performances in films like ‘Inception’, ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, ‘Dunkirk’, ‘The Revenant’, and ‘Venom’, has built a solid fan base across the world — including India.

And now, Indian fans might have something extra to look forward to.

In a recent chat with ANI, Hardy revealed that visiting India is high on his personal bucket list. “I’d love to go and visit India. It’s something I haven’t done yet, but it’s something I really, really want to do in my life,” he shared.

For someone who has already conquered the cinematic world, it seems like exploring the vibrant culture and history of India is the next adventure he’s hoping for.

While fans would surely love to see Hardy strolling through the streets of Mumbai or soaking in the architecture of Jaipur, the actor is currently making waves for his role in the gritty gangster drama ‘MobLand’.

The series, streaming on Paramount+ and JioHotstar, has attracted attention not just for its thrilling storyline but also for its stellar cast, including the legendary Pierce Brosnan.

For Tom Hardy, working with Brosnan was a long-awaited opportunity. “I’ve wanted to work with Pierce Brosnan for a long time. We actually went to the same drama school, so getting to finally share the screen with him was a privilege. He’s a fantastic actor, super versatile, very smart, and just an absolute pleasure to work with,” Hardy said.

‘MobLand’ marks a double treat for Hardy, as it also brings him back together with director Guy Ritchie. The two last worked together in 2008’s ‘RocknRolla’, and Hardy was more than thrilled to reconnect.

“I love Guy Ritchie. I’ve wanted to work with him again for ages, ever since ‘RocknRolla’. This time, it was brilliant to have more substance and depth in the character I was playing,” he shared.

The show dives into the power struggles within an Irish crime family based in London, led by Brosnan’s character, Conrad. The story follows their battles to hold on to influence within a sprawling global syndicate. Helen Mirren also joins the cast as Maeve, Conrad’s wife and the strategic mind behind the family’s moves.

Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, the family’s dependable fixer — a role that promises layers of grit and complexity.