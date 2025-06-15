Zeenat Aman overwhelmed with emotion after boarding Air India flight

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently shared an emotional note after flying with Air India, just days after the devastating plane crash near Ahmedabad that claimed over 200 lives.

The London-bound Air India flight tragically went down, leaving the entire nation mourning.

Advertisement

Zeenat Aman posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, along with a photo of herself sitting inside an Air India flight. She described how difficult it was to be on board, given the weight of the recent tragedy.

Advertisement

“Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seat. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones,” she wrote.

The crash has sparked nationwide grief, with celebrities, political leaders, and citizens expressing their sorrow and support for the families affected. Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog,

“Most pained and filled with immense remorse on the Air India crash… May grief transform into solidarity in honouring lost lives… and for the healing of all.”

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also joined in, sharing their condolences on social media and offering prayers for the families going through this heartbreaking loss.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally visited the crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday. Describing the scene as “saddening,” he acknowledged the relentless efforts of the rescue and emergency teams who worked at the site.

On X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote, “Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening.”

The ill-fated flight had 169 Indian nationals on board, along with 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian passenger. In a tragic turn of events, only one passenger survived—Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian origin. He is currently being treated for his injuries.

Airline officials later confirmed that the aircraft’s pilots were Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a seasoned trainer with more than 8,000 hours of flying experience, and First Officer Clive Kundar. Reports say the pilots issued a Mayday call before the plane lost contact with air traffic control.

In response to the tragedy, Air India’s parent company, Tata Group, has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each deceased passenger.