Tom Cruise set for spectacular stunt at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Hollywood star Tom Cruise who is known for doing his own fear-defying stunts in all his movies, and knows how to ride almost every other mode of transportation including a jet is poised to make a grand entry at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on August 11. The ‘Mission Impossible’ star is poised to enter the festivities in style, performing an epic stunt.

As per a report by Deadline, the global star will be literally “dropping in” when the Olympic flag is passed on to the host city for the 2028 Games. The Summer Olympics is scheduled to be held from July 14 to 30, 2028. While details of Cruise’s epic stunt for the Closing Ceremony are being tightly guarded, a reportedly reliable source told the publication that the audience can “expect a major Hollywood production.”

What has raised the curiosity levels is that, previously, Tom Cruise was caught filming a scene while riding a motorcycle that sported a large flag, as reported by the French blog Sortir à Paris in May. After being spotted with the flag, the actor departed from the Arc de Triomphe and drove along the iconic Champs-Élysées Avenue. Cruise, who was inducted Knight of France’s prestigious Legion of Honor last week, will reportedly be handing over the flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.

Furthermore, TMZ, the first outlet to report on Cruise’s supposed involvement in the closing festivities, claimed that the star would be rappelling down from the top of Stade de France, landing on the stadium field with the Olympic flag in his hand. While the logistics for the French portion of the stunt are still being figured out, sources speculate that that actor might enlist the help of a stunt double to stick the landing on the field.

The Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics is scheduled for August 11. Mike Tirico and Jimmy Fallon will co-host the event on NBC. The duo will join Terry Gannon of NBC Sports and former Team USA Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski.