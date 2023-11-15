‘Tiny Pretty Things’ actor Barton Cowperthwaite diagnosed with brain tumor

Barton Cowperthwaite, known for his role in Netflix’s 2020 ballet drama “Tiny Pretty Things,” has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Cowperthwaite revealed that he had received a diagnosis of stage 2 Glioma, describing it as a fairly decent-sized brain tumor.

“So…. Yesterday I was diagnosed with at least a stage 2 Glioma. It is a fairly decent-sized brain tumor. The tumor’s cells originate in the brain, so it’s not spread from cancer anywhere else in the body.”

Advertisement

“The only course of treatment for something like this is brain surgery. Docs so far have been confident that they’ll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self. That being said, it seems like scans and checkups will be a part of my life for its lengthy remainder.”

He concluded, “My family and I are taking several days to get second opinions. Planning to go into surgery middle or end of next week. I’ll do my best to be open about the journey here. I am planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory! Please feel free to reach out, and I’ll do my best to stay connected with as many people as I can. All my love.”

He included a picture of himself in a medical gown in his post, as well as two images of his brain scans.

He also expressed his gratitude to his supporters, stating, “Love you all so much. Will continue sending updates.”

Barton Cowperthwaite is a professionally skilled dancer who starred in the one-season premiere of ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ on Netflix in 2020. He also appeared in ‘Centre Stage: On Pointe,’ the third part of the ‘Centre Stage’ franchise, and the 2019 “Fosse/Verdon” mini-series.

He was scheduled to appear in the off-Broadway theatrical production ‘Lone Star,’ a dark comedy set during the Vietnam War written by James McClure and planned to premiere later this month. (ANI)