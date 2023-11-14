Anne Hathaway Speaks Out Against Ageism in Hollywood

Anne Hathaway shares insights on the challenges women face in Hollywood regarding ageism. In a recent interview with Porter magazine, the 41-year-old actor revealed that early in her career, she was cautioned about the potential downfall awaiting her at the age of 35.

Reflecting on her journey from a child actor to an established Hollywood figure, Hathaway highlighted the pervasive issue of age-related expectations in the entertainment industry. She acknowledged that many women encounter similar warnings about their careers hitting a roadblock as they reach their mid-30s.

Despite the discouraging predictions, Hathaway commended the women who have defied these unfair standards and achieved success in their later years. The Oscar winner emphasized the positive shift in the industry, noting that more women are now sustaining their careers well into their lives, a trend she finds commendable.

Advertisement

However, Hathaway tempered her optimism with a dose of reality, acknowledging that there is still work to be done in addressing the broader issues within the industry. She expressed that while progress is being made, it doesn’t warrant a grand celebration. In her words, “There’s so much to be proud of and there’s so much to fix.”

This isn’t the first time Hathaway has spoken out about unsettling experiences in the industry. Earlier this year, during a Q&A session at the Sundance Film Festival, the “Ocean’s 8” actor recounted an incident from her youth. At the age of 16, a journalist posed a loaded question, asking her, “Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway’s revelation sheds light on the inappropriate and gender-biased inquiries young actresses may face, even at the early stages of their careers.

As Anne Hathaway continues to navigate her career in Hollywood, her candid revelations contribute to the ongoing conversation about ageism and gender bias, inspiring a collective reflection on the industry’s need for positive change.