Tim Miller on ‘Deadpool’ pay: “Not really profitable”

Tim Miller, the director behind the 2016 blockbuster ‘Deadpool’, recently opened up about his earnings from the film, describing the experience as less lucrative than one might expect.

Despite the movie’s massive success, grossing over $782 million globally, Tim Miller revealed that his paycheck for two years of work was far from extravagant.

Speaking candidly at an event, Miller shared, “I got $225,000 to direct ‘Deadpool’. I know it sounds like a lot, but for two years of work, it’s not a ton of money.”

He emphasized that being a first-time director in Hollywood often comes with modest paychecks, regardless of the project’s scale or eventual success.

Miller expressed gratitude for the opportunity but noted the stark reality of Hollywood’s pay structure. “Not that I’m not grateful—I’m absolutely grateful—but that’s the way it is when you’re a first-time director,” he explained.

Recalling a conversation with his agent, he added, “My agent said, ‘Dude, you make more on an episode of ‘The Walking Dead’.’”

While ‘Deadpool’ became a cultural phenomenon and cemented Ryan Reynolds as the iconic anti-hero, Miller admitted he wished his deal had included a share of the film’s merchandising profits.

“I feel uniquely fortunate to have been part of something so big,” he said, “but my second thought is, I wish my director deals had a piece of the merchandising so I could see some of that money.”

The ‘Deadpool’ franchise has since expanded, with a sequel in 2018 helmed by David Leitch. Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2017, the character was integrated into Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In 2024, fans were treated to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, directed by Shawn Levy, marking the character’s MCU debut.