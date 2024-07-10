‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel confirmed: Original writer returns, cast uncertain

Put on your high stilettos because an update demands it! The iconic 2006 film that has cemented itself as a cult classic in popular culture, ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ is gearing up for a sequel. Starring Meryl Streep as the formidable editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway, the film remains a favorite binge-watch worldwide.

Disney has officially announced the sequel’s development, with Aline Brosh McKenna, the original film’s writer, reportedly returning to pen the new chapter. Whether the original cast will reprise their roles remains unconfirmed, leaving fans hopeful for the return of the beloved trio who played such a pivotal role in the film’s enduring fandom.

According to a report by Variety, “Aline Brosh McKenna, the screenwriter behind the original film, is in talks to write the sequel. It’s unclear which original cast members will return, but the storyline is said to follow Priestly as she navigates her career in the changing landscape of magazine publishing, facing off against Blunt’s character, now a powerful executive at a luxury conglomerate whose advertising dollars Priestly desperately needs.”

Last year at the SAG Awards, the trio reunited on screen, causing a social media frenzy.

The 2006 film portrayed a glamorous world that many admired but few could withstand. From Anne Hathaway’s stylish Dolce & Gabbana wardrobe to her demanding job, the film resonated widely. Beyond fashion, it explored themes of ambition, sacrifice, and friendship—all the ingredients for success. With a stellar cast including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, the film became a global blockbuster.

They adapted Lauren Weisberger’s novel ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ into the film of the same name. It is a directorial of David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman. As fans eagerly await more details about the sequel, remember: it’s “Gabbana.” That’s All! (If you know, you know.)