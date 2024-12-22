Tabu’s Indian feasts leave ‘Dune: Prophecy’ co-star Josh Heuston in awe!

Tabu, celebrated for her role as Sister Francesca in the HBO series ‘Dune: Prophecy’, has garnered acclaim for her powerful performance. But beyond her on-screen presence, the Bollywood icon has also left a lasting impression on her co-star Josh Heuston, who plays her on-screen son, Constantine Corrino.

In a recent video shared by Max on Instagram, Josh fondly recounted his experience working with Tabu, calling her a “queen” and sharing a heartwarming anecdote about their bond on set.

“Tabu used to hang out with me at the front of the trailer and bring me authentic Indian dishes every day. She kept me alive and fed me,” Josh Heuston said, emphasizing how these moments helped them build a genuine rapport off-screen.

Josh’s admiration for Tabu extended to social media, where he recently posted behind-the-scenes photos, including a candid shot with the actress. Fans showered the post with love, highlighting the camaraderie between the duo.

Set 10,000 years before the events of the ‘Dune’ films, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ delves into the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious and influential order known for their superhuman abilities and intricate political maneuvering.

Tabu’s Sister Francesca is a pivotal character—a powerful Bene Gesserit and former lover of Emperor Javicco Corrino, played by Mark Strong. The series explores Francesca’s complex past, with Charithra Chandran portraying her younger self.

Josh Heuston’s Constantine Corrino, the illegitimate son of Francesca and the Emperor, adds another layer of intrigue to the narrative, blending familial drama with the show’s overarching themes of power and prophecy.

Created by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ is a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ films, set in Frank Herbert’s expansive universe. The series draws inspiration from the ‘Great Schools of Dune’ novel trilogy by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, offering fans a fresh perspective on the origins of the Bene Gesserit.

Produced by Legendary Television, the show is helmed by Alison Schapker as showrunner and executive producer.