Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ to go on floors in 2025: Report

Ajay Devgn’s 2015 blockbuster ‘Drishyam’ emerged as one of the top titles of the thriller genre. To date, the film flaunts a solid fanbase and the second chapter which released in 2022 also emerged as a hit. Now, moving forward, the third title, ‘Drishyam 3’ is already in the works. After Ajay Devgn confirmed the script was in the works, the latest report details the production plans.

A source close to the production told Pinkvilla that ‘Drishyam 3’ will go on floors this year after Devgn wraps his previous commitments. “Ajay was committed to doing some other film in the July / August window. But now, the actor has prioritized Drishyam 3 over the other options. A couple of weeks back, Abhishek Pathak and the writers went and gave a narration of Drishyam 3 to Ajay. And the actor was bowled over with the twists and turns in the screenplay. He is excited and all set to return again as Vijay Salgaonkar.”

As per the source, Devgn will move on to ‘Drishyam 3’ after he wraps up shooting for ‘De De Pyaar De 2,’ ‘Dhamaal 4’ and ‘Ranger.’ While ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is already on floors, ‘Dhamaal’ begins in the first week of March. Meanwhile, ‘Ranger’ will go on floors around May 2025. “Ajay is booked till the end of 2025 with DDPD 2, Dhamaal 4, Ranger and Drishyam 3. He is super confident of all the films in is line up and is making an attempt to serve films from diverse genres to the cinema going audience.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s last flick was ‘Singham Again.’ The title is the fifth title under Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and the third ‘Singham’ film. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor. It stars Ranveer and Akshay appearing as their characters in ‘Simbba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ respectively. The film received a lukewarm response.