Tabu stuns in black gown at ‘Dune: Prophecy’ New York Premiere

Indian actress Tabu made a stunning entrance at the New York premiere of her highly anticipated series, ‘Dune: Prophecy’, turning heads on the red carpet with her impeccable style.

The event, held on Thursday, showcased not only the excitement surrounding the series but also Tabu’s extraordinary fashion sense.

Donning a bespoke black couture gown designed by the celebrated duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Tabu’s outfit was a contemporary take on the traditional Angrakha. This striking ensemble featured the duo’s signature ‘Crushed Silk’ collection, crafted from luxurious Khadi silk.

Advertisement

The gown’s unique texture was achieved through a meticulous artisanal technique perfected over the past thirty-eight years.

Set a remarkable 10,000 years before the events depicted in the iconic ‘Dune’ films, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ takes viewers on a journey into the origins of the powerful Bene Gesserit sisterhood. The story unfolds in the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad, a pivotal event in the ‘Dune’ universe that sets the stage for the rise of this formidable group. Tabu plays the crucial role of Sister Francesca in Dune, a character poised to be central to the unfolding narrative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)

The series promises to delve into how the Bene Gesserit began to extend their influence across the galaxy, exploring themes of power, resilience, and sisterhood. Joining Tabu are notable actresses Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, who portray members of the notorious Harkonnen family.

In addition to the stellar cast, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ will introduce a host of new characters while featuring familiar faces from the ‘Dune’ saga, including the formidable Emperor Javicco Corrino, played by Mark Strong, and Princess Ynez.

The ensemble also includes rising talents such as Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Jade Anouka, all contributing to the intricate story of the sisterhood.

Initially met with some skepticism regarding a ‘Dune’ spin-off, the buzz generated by the trailer has significantly heightened anticipation among fans, making the premiere an event to remember.