‘Snow White’ remake starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler premieres amid controversy

Disney’s live-action ‘Snow White’ remake has finally made its way to theaters this weekend, but not without its fair share of controversy. From casting debates to criticism over story changes, the film has been a hot topic ever since it was announced.

Now, as early reviews roll in, the buzz around ‘Snow White’ isn’t exactly what Disney might have hoped for.

Starring Rachel Zegler in the title role, alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, ‘Snow White’ remake released on March 21, with preview screenings kicking off a day earlier on March 20.

Directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson, this live-action adaptation reimagines Disney’s 1937 animated classic, which itself was based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale.

While Disney has had success with live-action remakes (‘The Lion King’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’), the road for ‘Snow White’ has been much rockier. Even before its release, the film has faced waves of backlash—some over casting choices, others over the modernization of the classic fairytale.

What’s the ‘Snow White’ remake controversy?

The biggest debate started when Rachel Zegler was cast as Snow White in 2021. Critics argued that the original story describes the character as having “skin as white as snow,” while Zegler, who is of Colombian and Polish descent, did not fit this traditional portrayal. The casting choice sparked an intense online debate, with some fans celebrating the diversity and others questioning the decision.

Zegler responded to the criticism, explaining that the new adaptation changes the meaning behind Snow White’s name. Instead of referring to her skin, it now represents how she survived a snowstorm as a baby. She also received support from singer and actress Brandy, who faced similar backlash when she became the first Black actress to play Cinderella in the 1997 remake.

But the casting debate wasn’t the only issue. Actor Peter Dinklage, known for his role in ‘Game of Thrones’, also called out Disney for what he saw as outdated storytelling. “They were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’” Dinklage said in an interview. He criticized the film for reinforcing stereotypes, questioning why a more progressive approach did not come about in updating the story.

How’s the movie doing?

Despite all the attention, early reviews haven’t been glowing. Critics have described ‘Snow White’ as visually stunning but lacking in charm. Some feel that the reimagined story, meant to be more modern and empowering, has lost the heart of the original.

As for the box office, projections are looking lukewarm at best. While Disney remakes often perform well, the mixed reception and ongoing controversy may affect ticket sales.

With audiences divided and competition from other spring releases, we should see if ‘Snow White’ can work its magic or if it will fade into the background.