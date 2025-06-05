Disney’s ‘Snow White’ live-action remake heads to streaming: Here’s what you can expect

Disney is once again dipping into its vault of beloved classics, but this time, the magic arrives straight to your living room. The live-action remake of ‘Snow White’ is officially going to premiere on Disney+ on June 11, giving fans a chance to watch the reimagined fairytale at home.

At the heart of this new version is Rachel Zegler, who broke out with ‘West Side Story’. She steps into the iconic shoes of Snow White, bringing youthful charm and vulnerability to the role.

Advertisement

Opposite her is Gal Gadot, who ditches her superhero cape to play the wicked queen with flair. “She’s evil, she’s magical, she’s delicious,” Gadot teased in an interview.

Advertisement

The film sticks close to the original storyline: a princess on the run, a forest full of mystery, and seven quirky companions who become unlikely protectors. But this time around, there are a few fresh twists.

One of the biggest is the addition of a brand-new male lead, played by Broadway’s own Andrew Burnap, injecting a fresh angle into the traditional narrative.

Behind the camera is Marc Webb, known for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘500 Days of Summer’, which means audiences can expect a visually rich and emotionally tuned experience.

The screenplay credit goes to ‘Lady Bird’ director Greta Gerwig along with Erin Cressida Wilson (‘The Girl on the Train’), blending dark whimsy with contemporary depth.

And what’s a Disney film without music? The soundtrack gets an upgrade from none other than Benj Pasek and Justin Paul—the Oscar-winning duo behind ‘La La Land’. Their original songs promise to echo the nostalgic magic of the 1937 animated version while giving this generation something brand new to hum along with.

Despite all the star power and creativity, ‘Snow White’ didn’t quite hit box office gold, managing only $43 million in its domestic opening, a figure well below Disney’s usual live-action standards.

But streaming might give the film the second life it deserves, especially among families and fans of fantasy looking for a cozy movie night in.