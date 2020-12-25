Singer Kerry Katona and her fiance Ryan Mahoney are currently battling Covid-19. Katona says she would not wish the virus on anyone.

“I know I don’t look it .. but this is the best I’ve felt! I honestly wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Absolutely gutted I can’t have my mum here for Xmas.. but have 4 out of the 5 kids who are all really excited! Want to send you all love, happiness, positivity, light, joy and blessings,” Katona wrote on social media.

“Never felt so poorly! Both Ryan and I are held up in the bedroom. My poor children. I honestly don’t know what to do. For all of those who don’t think Covid is real, think again!!!” Katona had said according to a report in femalefirst (dot) co (dot) uk.

“Tested positive … Never felt so poorly in all my life!! Those who think this isn’t real, think again!! Absolutely heartbroken! Sending love and light to all those effected,” she added.

Katona, a former band member of the pop group Atomic Kitten, will spend Christmas with her three children — Heidi, 13, Max, 12, and DJ, six — and Mahoney. Her daughters with former husband Brian McFadden — Lilly-Sue and Molly — will be with their grandparents in Ireland.

“I’m normally the first one up and then the kids will come down and each have their own pile of presents to open. They’re not allowed to open them until I’ve got a bin bag in my hand for all the wrapping paper. We’ll open a bottle of champagne and have a glass in the morning and then we’ll get the dinner going while the kids are playing with their toys. It’ll be lovely,” Katona talked about her plans before she was struck down with the virus.