Chitrangda Singh breaks silence on Smita Patil comparisons: “A huge responsibility!”

Chitrangda Singh is no stranger to leaving a lasting impression on screen, and with her recent performance in ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, she’s done it once again. But it’s not just her captivating portrayal that’s making waves—this time, it’s her striking resemblance to the late, legendary actress Smita Patil that’s turning heads and sparking conversations.

While working on the series, which is a gripping thriller helmed by the talented Neeraj Pandey, the crew frequently remarked on how much Chitrangda Singh reminded them of Smita Patil, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures.

The comparisons didn’t stop there. Chitrangda recalled with fondness a special moment on set when Prateik Babbar, Smita Patil’s son, also noticed the likeness and echoed the same sentiment.

It was a humbling experience for the actress, who has long admired Smita for her depth, versatility, and indelible impact on Indian cinema.

Chitrangda, known for her powerful screen presence and nuanced performances, reflected on the significance of being compared to such an esteemed actress.

“I had a wonderful time shooting for ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’,” she shared. “But one moment I’ll always cherish is when the cast and crew mentioned that I resembled Smita Patil. It wasn’t the first time I’d heard it, and I’ve always been inspired by her work. To be compared to someone like her is not only an immense compliment but also a reminder of the responsibility to continue seeking meaningful, impactful roles in cinema.”

Her role in ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ as Nibedita Basak, the fierce and determined leader of opposition in West Bengal, was lauded for its complexity. The character was a far cry from the typical female roles often seen in Indian thrillers, showcasing Chitrangda’s ability to balance strength with vulnerability. Audiences have hailed her performance as a “masterclass in presence and poise”.

But for Chitrangda Singh, the comparison to Smita Patil goes beyond flattery; it’s a reminder of the kind of meaningful work she wants to contribute to the industry.

“Smita Patil was a trailblazer,” she explained, “and if the opportunity ever comes up, I would love to portray her life on screen. It would be a true honour to celebrate her legacy through a biopic.”

For those who’ve followed Chitrangda’s career, her versatility is nothing new. From her critically acclaimed debut in ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ (2005) to standout performances in films like ‘Yeh Saali Zindagi’ (2011), ‘Baazaar’ (2018), and ‘Bob Biswas’ (2021), she has never shied away from roles that challenge her.

Alongside her acting, Chitrangda has also ventured into production, as seen with the sports drama ‘Soorma’ (2018), and has explored digital platforms with projects like ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ (2022).